Armenia President a keynote speaker at Davos 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for the Swiss Confederation where, at the invitation of the Founder and President of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab, he will be a keynote speaker at the 50th annual meeting in Davos.

“You were the first president of the Global Agenda Council on Energy Security of the World Economic Forum. The Forum is looking forward to hearing your vision regarding the forth industrial revolution, new quantum technologies, quantum politics as well as on directions and trends of development of the contemporary world,” Schwab said in his letter to Sarkissian.

This year the World Economic Forum, slated for January 20-24 in the Swiss town of Davos, will be conducted under the theme Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.

Over 700 speakers from different countries and more than 3000 participants will discuss issues related to economy, technologies, ecology, and industry.

In fifty years of its existence the annual meeting in Davos has become one of the most influential high-level global gatherings which every year brings together representatives of states, governments, international organizations, and business community as well as reputable experts to discuss global, regional, and industrial agenda, to offer solutions to the existing problems and challenges.

Among the speakers of this year’s gathering are the U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, activist on climate and ecological issues Greta Thunberg, and others.

Sarkissian too will speak at the Davos World Economic Forum and make a statement on rapid changes happening in the world, global risks, new quantum technologies and systems, quantum behavior of politics, trends and avenues of development of the contemporary world.

President Sarkissian will be joined by the Noble Prize winner, professor at the Columbia University Joseph Stiglitz who will also be a keynote speaker.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, President Sarkissian will hold meetings with a number of heads of state and government, and representatives of business community.