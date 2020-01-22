Roma coach says Mkhitaryan won't face Juventus
January 22, 2020 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has revealed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not ready for the Giallorossi's match against Juventus on Wednesday, January 22 and needs time to recover, Football Italia reports.
Mkhitaryan is recovering from a new muscular injury he picked up after joining the squad as substitute against Torino on January 5.
After back-to-back victories on the road against Parma and Genoa, Roma continue on their travels with their third away game against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.
“We trained strategically for the next game. The players are confident. Only [Federico] Fazio will have recovered from the game against Genoa. [Diego] Perotti is not ready yet, like [Javier] Pastore and Mkhitaryan. I hope to have Perotti back against Lazio,” Fonseca said.
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
