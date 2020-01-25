New Yerevan–Paris air route could be on its way

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, January 25 that Transavia Airlines could soon start flying from Armenia to Paris Orly Airport.

Orly is an international airport located partially in Orly and partially in Villeneuve-le-Roi, 13 km south of Paris, France.

Pashinyan said several new airlines have already confirmed or applied for flying from Yerevan or Gyumri in 10 new directions—Paris, Orly Airport (Transavia), Vienna and Vilnius (Wizz Air), Berlin, Memmingen, Rome, Milan, Athens, Thessaloniki (Ryanair) and Riga (airBaltic).

The Prime Minister reminded that Armenia will not be collecting departure taxes on flights to destinations that haven’t been served in the past 12 months.

Pashinyan hailed the change which he said enables Armenians to spend weekends in European cities.