New Yerevan–Paris air route could be on its way
January 25, 2020 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, January 25 that Transavia Airlines could soon start flying from Armenia to Paris Orly Airport.
Orly is an international airport located partially in Orly and partially in Villeneuve-le-Roi, 13 km south of Paris, France.
Pashinyan said several new airlines have already confirmed or applied for flying from Yerevan or Gyumri in 10 new directions—Paris, Orly Airport (Transavia), Vienna and Vilnius (Wizz Air), Berlin, Memmingen, Rome, Milan, Athens, Thessaloniki (Ryanair) and Riga (airBaltic).
The Prime Minister reminded that Armenia will not be collecting departure taxes on flights to destinations that haven’t been served in the past 12 months.
Pashinyan hailed the change which he said enables Armenians to spend weekends in European cities.
Top stories
Raising its score to 5.54 in 2019 from 4.79 a year earlier, Armenia has jumped by 17 notches to rank the 86th.
The Armenian government has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda, including tackling corruption, HRW said.
The paper unveiled an article about the hottest destinations for 2020 picked by travel experts, naming Armenia among them.
Armenia is 49th country to join the SPAR network, with the first supermarket opening in downtown Yerevan.
Partner news
Latest news
102 genes linked to autism in fresh research “This is one of the most important, comprehensive studies on the genetics of autism to date,” says Dr. Geraldine Dawson.
130 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their position.
Kim Kardashian West and Cher spotted filming new project in LA Both wore large black wigs and skintight black outfits as they were seen in downtown Los Angeles.
Congressman visits Armenian school in California Sherman addressed unresolved issues regarding the impacts of the homelessness crisis, federal and military spending.