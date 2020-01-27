Iranian passenger plane spotted landing on city street

PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage has emerged on social media of a Caspian airline plane that appears to have made an emergency landing on an Iranian city street, a video published by The Guardian reveals.

It is believed 135 people were on board when the plane landed in the city of Mahshahr.

Footage shows passengers being helped out of the plane by onlookers. There are no reports of fatalities.

Managing Director of Khuzestan Airports Mohammad Reza Rezaei said the pilot did the landing with delay, IRNA reports.

He added that the delay in landing caused the accident and the plane landed the highway.

He said the plane did not catch fire and all passengers safely left the plane.