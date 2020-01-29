Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia’s Best Footballer of 2019
January 29, 2020 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been named the Best Footballer of 2019 in Armenia, the country’s Football Federation of Armenia revealed on Wednesday, January 29.
Head coaches and captains of Armenian Premier League clubs as well as media representatives gave 109 points to Mkhitaryan.
This marks the 9th time the Arsenal playmaker who is currently on loan with Roma is voted the player of the year in Armenia.
Armenian national team and TSG Hoffenheim striker Sargis Adamyan came in second with 104 points, followed by national team and FC Astana striker Tigran Barseghyan with 61 points.
