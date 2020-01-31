Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has spoken about the possible time frame of his return to training and games after an injury he suffered earlier in the season, Calcio News 24 reports.

“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” the Armenia international said on Thursday, January 31.

The Serie A match between the Giallorossi and Sassuolo will be held on Saturday, February 1.

“Unfortunately accidents happen, and I hope to be available for the second part of the season”.

Mkhitaryan is recovering from a new muscular injury he picked up after joining the squad as substitute against Torino on January 5.