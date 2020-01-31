Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action

Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action
January 31, 2020 - 15:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has spoken about the possible time frame of his return to training and games after an injury he suffered earlier in the season, Calcio News 24 reports.

“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” the Armenia international said on Thursday, January 31.

The Serie A match between the Giallorossi and Sassuolo will be held on Saturday, February 1.

“Unfortunately accidents happen, and I hope to be available for the second part of the season”.

Mkhitaryan is recovering from a new muscular injury he picked up after joining the squad as substitute against Torino on January 5.

 Top stories
Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year titleArmenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for Lifter of the Year title
Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
Mkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfortMkhitaryan to undergo medical exam due to thigh discomfort
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victoryLevon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian launched FIDE World Rapid Championship underway in Moscow, Russia.
BBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010sBBC: Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick among most memorable bits from 2010s
Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland HD is among football's most memorable moments from the 2010s.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
UEFA prohibits Arsenal to organize “Armenian” promotional campaigns
Karen Khachanov breaks into ATP top 10 for first time ever
Ukrainian-Armenian Artem Dalakian defends WBA flyweight title
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
The Associated Press: How Grand Canyon inspired Ara Zobayan to fly Zaboyan’s passion for helicopters began as a teenager and took flight years later after trip Grand Canyon.
Armenia suspending visa free access for the Chinese With almost 10,000 cases registered in China, there have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
Forbes about Armenia: Welcome to the world’s next tech hub Armenia is doubling-down on human capital as research and development has become a national priority.