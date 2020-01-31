Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
January 31, 2020 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday, January 31 and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated, The Moscow Times reports.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted from midnight on Friday, with the exception of Aeroflot.
Golikova added that the government plans to begin evacuating Russian nationals from China. According to preliminary data, there are 300 Russians in the quarantined city of Wuhan and 341 in the Hubei province where the outbreak originated, she said.
The new coronavirus has killed more than 200 people in China and continues to spread around the world, infecting thousands of people.
Armenia said Friday that it is suspending the visa free travel from China amid the deadly novel coronavirus.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
The Associated Press: How Grand Canyon inspired Ara Zobayan to fly Zaboyan’s passion for helicopters began as a teenager and took flight years later after trip Grand Canyon.
Armenia suspending visa free access for the Chinese With almost 10,000 cases registered in China, there have been 98 cases in another 18 countries.
Forbes about Armenia: Welcome to the world’s next tech hub Armenia is doubling-down on human capital as research and development has become a national priority.
Huawei says won't go back to using Google apps Huawei doesn’t plan to return to Android with all the Google apps — Play Store, Search, Google Maps, Gmail.