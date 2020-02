UK leaves the European Union for good

PanARMENIAN.Net - The UK has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership - and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum, the BBC reports.

The historic moment, which happened at 23:00 GMT, was marked by both celebrations and anti-Brexit protests.

Candlelit vigils were held in Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU, while Brexiteers partied in London's Parliament Square.

Boris Johnson has vowed to bring the country together and "take us forward".

In a message released on social media an hour before the UK's departure, the prime minister said: "For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come.

"And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss.

"And then of course there is a third group - perhaps the biggest - who had started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end."

He said that "for all its strengths and for all its admirable qualities, the EU has evolved over 50 years in a direction that no longer suits this country".

"The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning," he said, and "a moment of real national renewal and change".

UK citizens will notice few immediate changes now that the country is no longer in the European Union.

Most EU laws will continue to be in force - including the free movement of people - until 31 December, when the transition period comes to an end.

The UK is aiming to sign a permanent free trade agreement with the EU, along the lines of the one the EU has with Canada.

But European leaders have warned that the UK faces a tough battle to get a deal by that deadline.