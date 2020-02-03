Daniel Maldini becomes third generation Maldini to play for Milan
February 3, 2020 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There isn't a name with a stronger association to AC Milan than Maldini, with three generations now having turned out for the Rossoneri, SPORTbible reports.
18-year old Daniel Maldini made his first-team debut for Milan in a 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona at the San Siro on Sunday, February 2 - following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.
The young attacking midfielder, who featured for the club in pre-season, made his bow in the 93rd minute of the game to continue the esteemed family legacy.
He debuted 36 years after his father Paulo and 66 years after his grandfather Cesare.
Cesare, who sadly passed away four years ago, won four league titles and the European Cup in his 12 seasons at the club, before having two spells in charge as manager.
Paulo continued the legacy in incredible fashion - playing a record 647 games in Serie A along with winning the Scudetto seven times and the European Cup five times.
Reflecting on his debut, the youngest member of the Maldini clan said: "My debut was a dream, shame about the result," said Maldini.
"We could have done more, but there was still a lot of emotion.
"Verona are a tough team, we deserved the three points but we brought home a draw. We hope to win the next one.
"This debut was a goal that I had set myself, now we hope to go on like this. I felt a strong emotion but my father reassures me."
