Media: Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return to the peach this week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to the pitch this week, RomaPress.net said citing a report from Il Messaggero.

The Arsenal player who is currently on loan with Roma, has been out for over 25 days due to a thigh injury but will reportedly resume training with the group this week.

Mkhitaryan himself spoke about the possible time frame of his return to training and games after the injury.

“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” the Armenia international said.

Mkhitaryan is recovering from a new muscular injury he picked up after joining the squad as substitute against Torino on January 5.