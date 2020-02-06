Azerbaijani banker's wife loses appeal over unexplained wealth orders

PanARMENIAN.Net - The wife of an Azerbaijani banker who blew £16m of unexplained wealth in Harrods has lost her appeal against a National Crime Agency bid to seize her luxury London home, the BBC reports.

The Court of Appeal has rejected Zamira Hajiyeva's attempt to stop the UK's first ever Unexplained Wealth Order from being implemented against her.

Hajiyeva must reveal how she became wealthy enough to buy a mansion near Harrods and a golf course in Berkshire.

She faces losing the properties if she can't provide proof of income.

Hajiyeva's husband is a state banker jailed for fraud in their native Azerbaijan.

The couple deny all wrongdoing - and Hajiyeva has not been charged with a crime in the UK.

Hajiyeva must now provide the NCA with a full account of the sources of her wealth - including how she was able to buy her £15m home and the Mill Ride Golf Course in Berkshire.

If she cannot provide evidence that satisfies the investigators, they can then return to court to ask another judge to make a separate order to seize the property.

That process could take another year if Hajiyeva successfully appealed. But if she has no grounds to do so, she may be forced out in months.