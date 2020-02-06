Overworked coronavirus doctor dies of sudden cardiac arrest
February 6, 2020 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Chinese doctor has died of a sudden cardiac arrest after fighting the new coronavirus on the front line for 10 days in a row, the Mail Online says.
Song Yingjie, 27, was a team leader at a local clinic in Hunan Province, which borders the epicentre of the outbreak Hubei, according to the local authority.
He was in charge of giving temperature checks to drivers and passengers on a motorway and had worked non-stop since January 25, officials said.
The news came as doctors nationwide were hailed as heroes for working day and night to tackle the epidemic, which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed at least 563.
The outbreak is an epidemic, which is when a disease takes hold of one community such as a country or region.
Although it has spread to dozens of countries, the outbreak is not yet classed as a pandemic, which is defined by the World Health Organization as the 'worldwide spread of a new disease'.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
PACE urges Armenia to consult Venice Commission on constitutional changes Among other things, this would change the procedure of revision of the Constitution itself, said the co-rapporteurs.
Anti-Armenian pogroms of Baku discussed in European Parliament The keynote speakers were Baroness Caroline Cox, Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte and David Babaev.
Law terminating powers of top court judges could be put to referendum The ruling My Step party will vote down a draft law terminating the powers of the President and judges of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on first reading
Azerbaijan fails to take OSCE Mission to frontline positions From Artsakh, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Foreign and Defense Ministries.