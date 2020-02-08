Coronavirus: First of foreign nationals die in Wuhan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S. national in China has become the first foreigner confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus, while a Japanese man also died after symptoms consistent with the disease, authorities have said, according to The Guardian.

Officials announced the death toll rose to 724 with 86 more people dying in mainland China – the highest one-day jump so far – as the toll closed in on the 774 killed worldwide during the 2002-2003 Sars epidemic.

The 60-year old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died on 6 February at Jinyintan hospital in China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, a US embassy spokesman in Beijing said. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” the spokesman said. “Out of the respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment.”

A Japanese man hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan died after suffering flu-like symptoms consistent with the new coronavirus, Japan’s foreign ministry said. The man in his sixties was suspected of having been infected with the coronavirus but due to difficulties in diagnosing the disease the cause of death was given as viral pneumonia, the ministry said citing Chinese medical authorities.