The Sun: Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to Arsenal in summer
February 11, 2020 - 12:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return to Arsenal this summer unless the Gunners dramatically reduce their asking price, The Sun reports.
The Armenian winger is currently on loan at Roma and keen to sign for the Italian giants on a permanent basis in the summer.
But Roma are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s £20million (approx. $26 million) valuation for the 31-year-old whose Emirates contract expires next year.
And that would leave the north Londoners scrambling to find an alternative buyer for a player who does not figure in head coach Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.
Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a straight swap for Chilean Alexis Sanchez in January 2018 and signed a £160,000-a-week contract to 2021.
But he failed to impress Unai Emery last season and was loaned to Roma in September despite starting the season opener away to Newcastle.
Top stories
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
“An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said.
Martirosyan set a new world record and snatched gold in the 109kg category of the World Weightlifting Championships.
Mkhitaryan has been feeling discomfort in his left thigh after an injury he suffered in the match against Torino.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Martin Scorses remembers how Armenian professor inspired him Scorsese has told the story of how professor of film Haig P. Manoogian inspired him to become a filmmaker.
EPP alarmed by "rushed procedure" to change Armenian Constitution The EPP urged Armenia to request and consider the opinion of the Venice Commission as soon as possible.
Armenia: President not ruling out discussions with Constitutional Court The President could also hold consultations with international organizations and experts, a statement said.
Taiwan's TV stations ban kissing on air to prevent spread of coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak originating from Wuhan has led to the suspension of the filming of TV dramas in China.