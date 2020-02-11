The Sun: Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to Arsenal in summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will return to Arsenal this summer unless the Gunners dramatically reduce their asking price, The Sun reports.

The Armenian winger is currently on loan at Roma and keen to sign for the Italian giants on a permanent basis in the summer.

But Roma are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s £20million (approx. $26 million) valuation for the 31-year-old whose Emirates contract expires next year.

And that would leave the north Londoners scrambling to find an alternative buyer for a player who does not figure in head coach Mikel Arteta’s long-term plans.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal from Manchester United in a straight swap for Chilean Alexis Sanchez in January 2018 and signed a £160,000-a-week contract to 2021.

But he failed to impress Unai Emery last season and was loaned to Roma in September despite starting the season opener away to Newcastle.