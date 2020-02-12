Armenia football team remains coachless again
February 12, 2020 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Abraham Khashmanyan is leaving the post of the chief coach of Armenia’s national football team, the country’s Football Federation revealed on Wednesday, February 12.
The sides agreed to terminate the contract after Khashmanyan and the President of the Federation, Armen Melikbekyan, held several meetings on the matter.
A new coach will be appointed in the near future, the federation said on Wednesday.
Khashmanyan offered “to resign tomorrow” after a 9-1 defeat to Italy November 2019. The notoriously fiery tactician was the third coach on the Armenia bench during the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
