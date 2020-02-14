"Important month": Mkhitaryan pledges to do more to help Roma

February 14, 2020 - 13:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has pledged to “help the team” and said February will be an “important month” for Roma ahead of the big match in Bergamo, Football Italia reports.

The Armenia international has been limited by injuries this term and has missed a lot of big games this term.

The 31-year-old is not happy with his record this season, despite having scored four times in 10 Serie A appearances in 2019-20.

“It’s not good enough. I want to do everything to help the team,” Mkhitaryan told to Roma’s Matchday Programme. “[I want to] score more goals, get more assists and help the team win.

“I feel better now. It’s a shame I couldn’t be there against Juventus or in the Derby. However, injuries happen, and I have worked hard to return.”

After sharing the points and playing great game against arch-rivals Lazio, the Giallorossi have lost to Sassuolo and Bologna in the League and are currently on a run of four games without a win across all tournaments.

The Giallorossi were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Juventus and their last win came on January 19, against Genoa at the Marassi.

“It’s normal for something like this to happen, anything can happen in football,” he added. “One day you feel good and do well, but in the next something else happens and you don’t get results. It’s all normal in football – but we have to get to work and start believing in ourselves.”

Atalanta have taken advantage of the difficult spell and are now three points ahead on fourth in Serie A, and Mkhitaryan encouraged everyone at Roma to “take responsibility”.

“We know the importance of this match,” he said. “We have to give our all to win, even if it won’t be easy. However, it will be a different game from the first one, when we lost 2-0.

“We have a great squad and the manager will involve everyone. All of us must be ready and take responsibility in the next few games.

“We must be ready both physically and mentally, without thinking about how critical the moment is. We can’t put too much pressure on ourselves. This will be an important month for us."

