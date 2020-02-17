Armenian divers win synchro silver at FINA Grand Prix
February 17, 2020 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian divers Vladimir Harutyunyan and Vartan Bayanduryan took silver in the men's 10-metre synchro of the FINA Grand Prix on Sunday, February 16.
FINA is the international swimming federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for administering international competition in water sports.
The Armenian duo scored 332.76 points in the competition, CBC reports.
Laurent Gosselin-Paradis of Montreal and Ethan Pitman of Edmonton won the gold medal, while Maicol Verzotto and Julian Verzotto of Italy took bronze.
The first leg of the FINA Diving Grand Prix began on February 14 in Madrid, Spain, the first of eight stops in total. The series will visit five continents and will conclude in Australia in November.
The next leg of the FINA Diving Grand Prix will take place in Rostock in Germany on February 20.
