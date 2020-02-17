Coronavirus: China tells Hubei residents to to stay at home

Coronavirus: China tells Hubei residents to to stay at home
February 17, 2020 - 18:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - China has tightened restrictions on movement in Hubei province as it continues to battle the coronavirus, the BBC reports.

Sixty-million people have been told to stay at home unless there is an emergency, and the use of private cars has been banned indefinitely.

Hubei and the city of Wuhan have been hit hardest by the outbreak, which has now claimed 1,665 lives in China.

But China has announced a drop in new cases for a third consecutive day and says it is controlling the spread.

The virus is a new strain of coronavirus and causes an acute respiratory disease which has been named Covid-19.

In another development, some 400 Americans are being taken off a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which is quarantined in a Japanese port.

Of that group, 40 are infected with the coronavirus, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says.

