Priest arrested in Turkey for giving bread and water to PKK militants
February 18, 2020 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish authorities have arrested a Syriac Orthodox priest on terrorism charges after the cleric provided bread and water to members of an illegal Kurdish seperatist group, Catholic News Agency reports.
Fr. Sefer Bileçen of St. Jacob’s Monastery in Nusaybin was first detained along with other local Christians on January 9, before being released on January 14 without charge. He was then re-arrested and indicted on January 16, and accused of being a member of a terrorist group. Information about the indictment was released on February 8.
Fr. Bileçen was arrested after an informant testified that he provided bread and water to Kurdish separatists at the monastery in 2018, actions that the Turkish authorities have said constitute “helping and abetting” terrorists. According to a 2018 police report, members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) visited the monastery on several occasions.
The PKK is a group dedicated to the creation of an independent Kurdish state within Turkey. Decades of fighting between PKK separatists and Turkish forces have resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives and the group is designated as a terrorist organization in the European Union, though not by the United Nations. The leader of the party has been in a Turkish prison since 1999.
In addition to the accusation of providing food and water to the PKK members, Bileçen is also accused of failing to report their identities to the authorities, even though he was aware they were members of the banned group.
Nusaybin, where the monastery is located, is predominantly Kurdish.
Bileçen does not deny providing food and water to the PKK members, but he told authorities that his actions had no political motivation and were not a demonstration of either support or sympathy for the PKK. The priest said offering food and water to those in need was a requirement of his Christian faith, and that he never left the monastery grounds.
Bileçen is due in court on March 19.
If convicted, the charges filed against Fr. Bileçen carry a minimum sentence of seven and a half years in prison.
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft combines Word, Excel and PowerPoint into single app The app called Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More is now available on the Play Store.
Report: Russia forced to accept internal political situation in Armenia The survey says Russia is intervening forcefully in the political processes and the internal affairs of Armenia
Dutch court reinstates order for Russia to pay $50 bn to Yukos Russiais thus ordered to pay $50 billion compensation to shareholders in former Russian oil giant Yukos.
Ryanair unveils Armenia’s culture, fine cuisine to flyers worldwide "Walking through Yerevan's streets, the first thing that strikes you is the city’s unique colours,” the article says.