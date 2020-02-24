China coronavirus death toll rises above 2500
February 24, 2020 - 10:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China had 150 new confirmed coronavirus deaths on Sunday, February 23, the National Health Commission announced on Monday, pushing the death toll nationwide to 2,592, Al Jazeera reports.
In a statement, the commission also confirmed 409 new infections during the same period, down from 648 reported a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on the mainland is now 77,150, and 2,592 have died from the outbreak, the commission said.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported 161 more cases on Monday, bringing its total number of infections to 763.
Officials also confirmed two more deaths of virus patients, bringing the country's death toll to seven.
On Sunday, it raised its disease alert to the highest level after a surge in infections and more deaths.
Meanwhile, Turkey, Pakistan and Armenia closed their borders with Iran on Sunday as the latter reported more coronavirus infections and deaths, prompting neighbouring Afghanistan to also introduce travel restrictions.
At least 152 cases and three deaths were also reported in Italy, prompting emergency measures in Europe.
