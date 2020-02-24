Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma boss Paulo Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.

On-loan Arsenal attacking midfielder Mkhitaryan, who was also team-mates with Smalling at United, has seen his temporary spell with Roma disrupted by injuries.

But he scored and contributed an assist in Roma's 4-0 win over Lecce on Sunday, and Fonseca revealed he is also keen on signing Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis.

"Mkhi during this season got some injuries but he is returning now and he is proving his quality," Fonseca told Sky Sports News.

"Let's see. He is a player with great decisions on the pitch and I would also like to keep Mkhi in our team."

Fonseca also said he would like to keep England's Chris Smalling at Roma too.

Roma enjoyed their first home league win for more than two months when they hammered Lecce 4-0 in Serie A on Sunday, February 23, helped by an inspirational performance from Mkhitaryan.