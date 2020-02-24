Chinese police practise catching "uncooperative" coronavirus patients
February 24, 2020 - 16:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese SWAT teams have been filmed throwing nets over people's heads as they practise how to deal with uncooperative coronavirus patients, Sky News says.
Footage of a staged incident at an official checkpoint in Henan province shows a team of imposing officers, wielding firearms and riot shield, intercepting a suspected COVID-19 case.
The mask-wearing driver is questioned by police as part of the practice exercise, and when he fails to cooperate is stopped and forced from his vehicle before what looks like a common fishing net is thrown over his head.
Unable to counter the dramatic intervention, the hapless victim is surrounded by officials - with some of the police wearing uniforms with the word SWAT written on them in English.
The footage was posted on Weibo - the Chinese equivalent of Twitter - and TikTok by the local security authority.
The vast majority of the more than 79,000 cases worldwide are in mainland China - and most of those are in Hubei, specifically the city of Wuhan.
The death toll in Chine has already risen above 2500.
