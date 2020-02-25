4 coronavirus cases confirmed in Iraq's Kirkuk
February 25, 2020 - 16:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been confirmed in the province of Kirkuk, Iraq’s health ministry said Tuesday, February 25, according to Rudaw.
Officials said the four individuals, Iraqi nationals of the same family, had recently returned from neighboring Iran, where at least 95 people have contracted the virus and 15 have died, according to Iranian health officials.
The first case of the virus in Iraq was confirmed on Monday, when an Iranian student in the Shiite holy city of Najaf tested positive.
“The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment confirms four new cases of coronavirus in Kirkuk province in an Iraqi family who returned from a visit to Iran,” Tuesday's statement reads.
“The family has been placed under heath quarantine and medical checks have been carried out by specialized medical and health employees, and test results showed the family having contracted coronavirus,” it said.
“All measures based on international health regulations to deal with the case were undertaken, and those who have been in physical contact should kindly cooperate with the implementation of measures,” it added.
Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have closed all land border crossings with Iran and canceled commercial flights serving Iranian airports in a bid to contain the virus.
Photo. AFP
