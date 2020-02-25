Iran's Deputy Health Minister says he has coronavirus
February 25, 2020 - 18:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Heputy Health Minister said he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, The Guardian reports.
A day earlier, Iraj Harirchi had appeared feverish at a press conference in which he downplayed its spread in the shrine city of Qom and said mass quarantines were unnecessary
Harirchi posted a video on social media on Tuesday, February 25 acknowledging he had caught the virus, which appears to be taking rapid hold in parts of Iran.
The news has underscored widespread fears that the outbreak may have passed a tipping point, before authorities had been able to gauge its full extent.
“I wanted to tell you that I got corona,” said Harirchi. “I had a fever yesterday. The tests came back positive last night. I isolated myself. Just a few moments ago, I was told that the final test came. I’ll start taking medicine. Generally, I feel fine. I just felt a bit tired, I had a fever, and it will drop," the Deputy Minister said in the video.
Iran has become the regional focal point of fears surrounding coronavirus. Neighbouring states have largely shut their borders and suspended pilgrimage routes. Schools and universities in many parts of the country have been closed. Four new cases were suspected to have been diagnosed in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Tuesday. If confirmed, it would take the national tally to five cases, a number that is widely expected to rise, possibly substantially, in the coming days. Afghanistan, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman also reported their first new coronavirus cases, all in people who had been to Iran.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia moving Israel ambassador’s residence to Tel Aviv The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 but have only had non-resident ambassadors so far.
Thousands will march in LA to honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims The day’s events will conclude with a massive protest demonstration in front of Turkey’s Consulate General’s Office in LA.
Armenian, Russian Foreign Minister talk Karabakh in Geneva The meeting of the Foreign Ministers was held on the sidelines of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Times Square Armenian Genocide commemoration set for April 26 Noted politicians, academics and artists will gather in Times Square to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide.