Commission: 2,715 have already died in China from coronavirus
February 26, 2020 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, February 25, Al Jazeera cited the country's National Health Commission as saying on Wednesday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.
The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China rose to 2,715 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 52 from the previous day, the commission said.
The central province of Hubei, epicentre of the outbreak, reported 401 new cases on February 25 compared with 499 cases a day earlier.
More deaths have been reported in Italy, while South Korea on Wednesday said an 11th person had died of the disease there. The country now has at least 1,146 cases of coronavirus after 169 more infections were confirmed, most of them in and around the city of Daegu.
A 61-year-old man from Sao Paolo who recently returned from Italy is being tested for coronavirus, Brazil's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.
Globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists rename pterosaur after Game of Thrones dragons Targaryendraco wiedenrothi has been renamed after House of Targaryen in George RR Martin’s fantasy saga.
Armenia hopes to receive more bigger assistance from EU Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said the 2020 program assistance will be spent on justice and police reforms.
Coronavirus: Armenia bans military leave, family visits to army Armenia is banning family visits to soldiers serving in the army and all kinds of military leave starting from February 25
Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks call for Genocide recognition in Australia Australia's Armenian, Assyrian and Greek communities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.