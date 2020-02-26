Commission: 2,715 have already died in China from coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mainland China had 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, February 25, Al Jazeera cited the country's National Health Commission as saying on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 78,064.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China rose to 2,715 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 52 from the previous day, the commission said.

The central province of Hubei, epicentre of the outbreak, reported 401 new cases on February 25 compared with 499 cases a day earlier.

More deaths have been reported in Italy, while South Korea on Wednesday said an 11th person had died of the disease there. The country now has at least 1,146 cases of coronavirus after 169 more infections were confirmed, most of them in and around the city of Daegu.

A 61-year-old man from Sao Paolo who recently returned from Italy is being tested for coronavirus, Brazil's health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thailand reported three new cases of a coronavirus on Wednesday, taking total infections to 40, a health ministry official said.

Globally, at least 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness.