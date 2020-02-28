Erdogan adviser: Turkey fought Russia 16 times, will do it again
February 28, 2020 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An adviser of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey has “fought Russia 16 times in the past, we will do it again.”
Mesut Hakki Casin, a professor at Istanbul’s Yeditepe University and a member of the foreign affairs board that advises Erdogan, said 25 million Muslims live in Russia.
He said Russia will be “dismembered from within,” according to a tweet posted by Ahval.
Russia is sending two warships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles to the Mediterranean Sea toward the Syrian coast amid mounting tensions between Russia, Turkey and Syria over the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Navy said Friday, February 28, according to The Moscow Times.
Ankara said Syrian government airstrikes killed 33 Turkish soldiers Thursday, bringing the death toll in Idlib to 54 Turkish soldiers this month.
Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military hardware into Syria as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of a full-scale offensive unless Russia-backed Syrian forces pulled back from Turkish observation posts in the region.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Citroën's new EV costs only €20 a month The automaker seems to have based it on the Ami One Concept it unveiled in 2019 with a few changes to its final design.
New Zealand Parliament to host event on Armenian Genocide System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will address how the Armenian Genocide has personally impacted his life.
Armenia says has no information about new Wizz Air route to Sofia Bulgarian media report that the airline has declared its readiness to begin scheduled flights twice a week.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan assists in Roma's 1-1 draw against Gent Mkhitaryan said the Giallorossi did everything they could to win and "the important thing is that we’ve advanced."