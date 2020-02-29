Global coronavirus death toll tops 2900; S. Korea reports 594 new cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - There have been more than 85,178 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world so far and at least 2,923 deaths – the vast majority in China – according to data provided by the South China Morning Post.

South Korea urged citizens on Saturday, February 29 to stay indoors as it warned of a "critical moment" in its battle against the coronavirus after recording the biggest daily jump in infections, with 594 new cases taking the tally to 2,931 with 17 new deaths, Al Jazeera reports.

Meanwhile, Italy has reported 650 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, the most in Europe.

Infections from the virus in Japan have topped 200, with five deaths - including one on Friday of a man in his 70s. That excludes more than 700 infections and five more deaths from the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama.

Iran has so far reported 34 deaths and 388 cases overall, although BBC Persian claimed on Friday that as many as 210 people had died from the virus in the Islamic Republic.

Georgia has two cases of the coronovirus, Azerbaijan has one.

There are currently no people infected in Armenia.