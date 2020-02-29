Luxembourg becomes first country to make public transport free

PanARMENIAN.Net - Luxembourg has become the first country to offer a free public transport system, as the government tries to reduce particularly dense car traffic, The Guardian reports.

Some cities have taken similar partial measures but the transport ministry said it was the only time such a decision had encompassed an entire country.

Public transport will be free from Saturday, February 25 in a move that will affect approximately 40% of households and save each one about €100 per year. The measure is part of a wider plan to reduce congestion.

Private cars are the most used form of transport in the country. According to a 2018 survey by TNS Ilres, cars accounted for 47% of business travel and 71% of leisure.

Buses are used for only 32% of trips to work, followed by trains, which account for 19%. In comparison, in Paris, 69% of workers use public transport, according to Insee, the French statistics institute.