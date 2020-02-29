Luxembourg becomes first country to make public transport free
February 29, 2020 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Luxembourg has become the first country to offer a free public transport system, as the government tries to reduce particularly dense car traffic, The Guardian reports.
Some cities have taken similar partial measures but the transport ministry said it was the only time such a decision had encompassed an entire country.
Public transport will be free from Saturday, February 25 in a move that will affect approximately 40% of households and save each one about €100 per year. The measure is part of a wider plan to reduce congestion.
Private cars are the most used form of transport in the country. According to a 2018 survey by TNS Ilres, cars accounted for 47% of business travel and 71% of leisure.
Buses are used for only 32% of trips to work, followed by trains, which account for 19%. In comparison, in Paris, 69% of workers use public transport, according to Insee, the French statistics institute.
Top stories
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
A senior public relations official at Imam Khomeini International Airport said the Boeing 737 was bound for Kiev.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft will remove Cortana from Android launcher in spring As part of the shift, Cortana will lose some of its more consumer-facing features, such as the ability to play music.
Reddit CEO critiques TikTok as "fundamentally parasitic" “Maybe I’m going to regret this, but I can’t even get to that level of thinking with them,” Steve Huffman said.
5,000-year-old sword discovered in Armenian Monastery of Venice The 5,000-year-old sword could have been a ceremonial object or an offensive weapon that was used in combat.
Citroën's new EV costs only €20 a month The automaker seems to have based it on the Ami One Concept it unveiled in 2019 with a few changes to its final design.