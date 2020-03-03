France, Germany and UK give Iran €5 million to fight coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - France, Germany and the UK have given five million euros and laboratory testing equipment to Iran as it struggles to counter coronavirus, The National reports.

Expressing their “full solidarity with all impacted” by the virus in Iran, the three countries said the aid would come via the World Health Organisation or other UN agencies.

At least 66 people including a senior official have died from coronavirus in Iran and there are more than 1,500 confirmed cases.

“We are offering Iran a comprehensive package of both material and financial support to combat the rapid spread of the disease,” said the countries known as the E3.

“The material will be transported urgently by plane on March 2 and will include equipment for laboratory tests, as well as other equipment, including protective body suits and gloves.”

The E3 said they would continue to support “the most vulnerable” across the globe affected by coronavirus.

Schools across Iran have been closed and senior figures including the deputy health minister and vice president for women and family affairs have been infected.

The E3 in January accused Iran of repeatedly violating a 2015 treaty Tehran agreed with world powers, enacted to stop it from developing nuclear weapons.