France, Germany and UK give Iran €5 million to fight coronavirus
March 3, 2020 - 14:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - France, Germany and the UK have given five million euros and laboratory testing equipment to Iran as it struggles to counter coronavirus, The National reports.
Expressing their “full solidarity with all impacted” by the virus in Iran, the three countries said the aid would come via the World Health Organisation or other UN agencies.
At least 66 people including a senior official have died from coronavirus in Iran and there are more than 1,500 confirmed cases.
“We are offering Iran a comprehensive package of both material and financial support to combat the rapid spread of the disease,” said the countries known as the E3.
“The material will be transported urgently by plane on March 2 and will include equipment for laboratory tests, as well as other equipment, including protective body suits and gloves.”
The E3 said they would continue to support “the most vulnerable” across the globe affected by coronavirus.
Schools across Iran have been closed and senior figures including the deputy health minister and vice president for women and family affairs have been infected.
The E3 in January accused Iran of repeatedly violating a 2015 treaty Tehran agreed with world powers, enacted to stop it from developing nuclear weapons.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Mkhitaryan opens up about playing under Mourinho, Klopp (video) He still appreciates his time at United, where he won the Europa League, Carabao Cup and Community Shield.
BMW teases upcoming Concept i4 electric car Ahead of the i4's official debut in 2021, BMW has unveiled a concept version of the upcoming all-electric sedan.
Coronavirus continues spreading around the world Mainland China reported 125 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 80,151.
Four-year-old child dies when dinghy capsizes off Greek coast The fatality underscored the dangerously escalating tensions between the two Nato neighbours and regional rivals.