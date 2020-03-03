Mkhitaryan opens up about playing under Mourinho, Klopp (video)
March 3, 2020 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma midfielder and captain of the Armenian national squad Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up about his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United coaches Jurgen Klopp and José Mourinho.
The Armenia international is enjoying his football again on loan in Serie A with Roma, having played under two of the Premier League's top coaches.
Mkhitaryan says his time with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United was the most complicated player/coach relationship of his career.
However, the Roma man – currently on loan from Arsenal – still appreciates his time at United, where he won the Europa League, Carabao Cup and Community Shield under Mourinho.
Mkhitaryan, 31, also opened up on his friendship with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund.
“[My relationship] with Mourinho was the most complicated in my career; he is a winner by nature,” he told Yevgeny Savin.
“He wants you to win and you do what he asks you, it is difficult for anyone.
“There were differences and conflicts, but they did not have a big impact on the hard work we did and the three trophies we won.
“Klopp is a friend, like a father or brother to me. When I left Dortmund I had started to truly understand football.”
Mkhitaryan is making the most of his time away from the Premier League, with six goals and four assists for Roma this season - and he could make the move permanent in the summer.
He says he left Arsenal because he wanted to enjoy himself on the football pitch again, as he knows he isn’t getting any younger.
“I chose Roma to start having fun again,” he said, according to Goal.com.
“On September 1, two hours after playing with Arsenal [a 2-2 draw with Tottenham], Mino Raiola told me to get on the first flight to Rome. It all happened very quickly.
“I had promised myself that things would change this season. When you are 30, you no longer have time to waste and you need to keep trying to have fun.
“At the beginning of the season our goal was to reach the top four, reach the Coppa Italia final and go as far as possible in Europe.
“Pressure here isn’t an issue for me. Not because of my age, but because I have played at clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal.
“The people here live for football, it’s great.
“My goal is to continue playing until I am 37. I don’t know what will happen to me, or if I will be able to carry on physically that long.
“I want to play at the top level for as long as possible. That’s my goal, but we’ll see.”
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
