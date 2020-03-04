Armenia will play Estonia, Georgia in Nations League Group C2

Armenia will play Estonia, Georgia in Nations League Group C2
March 4, 2020 - 11:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The draw for the 2020-21 edition of the Nations League was held on Tuesday, March 3, which placed Armenia in Group 2 of League C.

The Nations League is a national-team competition that replaces friendlies with competitive matches, allowing nations to play against equally-ranked teams.

Also in Group C2 (Group 2 of League C) are Estonia, North Macedonia and Georgia.

Armenia will play its first fixture against North Macedonia on September 5, followed by matches against Estonia and Georgia on September 8 and October 8, respectively.

Group C1, meanwhile, is comprised of Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus and Montenegro, Group C3 consists of Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo and Greece, while Group C4 will see Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus and Albania competing against each other.

 Top stories
Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanentlyRoma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Mkhitaryan's return is near: Italian mediaMkhitaryan's return is near: Italian media
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in actionHenrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title
Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
World Bank to provide $12 billion to help fight coronavirus The financing is designed to help member countries take effective action to lessen the impacts posed by the virus.
Serj Tankian documentary to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival "Truth To Power" tracks the Grammy-winning Tankian who helps to awaken a political revolution in Armenia.
Report: Armenia's political opening had a positive effect on Karabakh The report notes positive signs in Armenia against the backdrop of an overall grim picture elsewhere in the world.
Armenian journalist to receive Int'l Women of Courage Award Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.