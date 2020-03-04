Armenia will play Estonia, Georgia in Nations League Group C2
March 4, 2020 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The draw for the 2020-21 edition of the Nations League was held on Tuesday, March 3, which placed Armenia in Group 2 of League C.
The Nations League is a national-team competition that replaces friendlies with competitive matches, allowing nations to play against equally-ranked teams.
Also in Group C2 (Group 2 of League C) are Estonia, North Macedonia and Georgia.
Armenia will play its first fixture against North Macedonia on September 5, followed by matches against Estonia and Georgia on September 8 and October 8, respectively.
Group C1, meanwhile, is comprised of Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus and Montenegro, Group C3 consists of Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo and Greece, while Group C4 will see Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus and Albania competing against each other.
