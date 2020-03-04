Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 92; Infections top 2,900
March 4, 2020 - 17:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran on Wednesday, March 4 reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected, AFP reports.
"The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.
"Fifteen (people) have unfortunately lost their lives."
The provinces of Tehran and Qom were the worst-hit with 253 and 101 new cases of COVID-19 respectively, according to the spokesman.
The Shiite holy city of Qom, south of Tehran, is the epicentre of Iran's coronavirus outbreak and where its first deaths were reported on February 19.
Authorities have since been scrambling to halt its rapid spread.
Schools have been shut, major cultural and sporting events suspended, and work hours cut back.
The virus has even infected a number of high-profile officials in the country.
