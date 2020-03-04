Henrikh Mkhitaryan, wife Betty welcome first child
March 4, 2020 - 20:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and wife Betty Vardanyan have welcomed their first child, AS Roma said in a tweet.
The couple named the boy Hamlet, after Mkhitaryan's late father.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Florence to open Michelangelo's "secret room" to public In the summer of 1530 Michelangelo went "off-radar" for 3 months, with no official trace of his whereabouts on record.
Xiaomi unveils powerful gaming smartphones The more expensive Black Shark 3 Pro gets a 5000mAh battery whereas the Black Shark 3 gets 4,720mAh unit.
British Prog rock band Genesis announce reunion “There’s a Genesis sound which is still there,” said guitarist Mike Rutherford. “I missed it, it’s nice to play it again.
System Of A Down drummer publishing his own comic book "It's a sci-fi epic that I'm putting out as a monthly series. I'm self-publishing it, so I'm very proud of it," Dolmayan said.