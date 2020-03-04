Henrikh Mkhitaryan, wife Betty welcome first child

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, wife Betty welcome first child
March 4, 2020 - 20:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and wife Betty Vardanyan have welcomed their first child, AS Roma said in a tweet.

The couple named the boy Hamlet, after Mkhitaryan's late father.

