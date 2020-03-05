European Court rejects Michel Platini's appeal over ban
March 5, 2020 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ex-Uefa president Michel Platini’s appeal against his ban from football has been thrown out by the European court of human rights. The ECHR announced on Thursday, March 5 morning that a seven-member panel of judges had dismissed Platini’s action against Fifa’s 2015 decision and held that his human rights had not been violated, The Guardian reports.
As part of his action Platini had claimed his suspension had not been subject to a fair and independent hearing. He also claimed the ban was an illegal restraint of trade. In response the court offered a 9,000-word judgment that concluded with the words: “This complaint is manifestly ill-founded and must be rejected.”
The decision to allow Fifa’s decision to stand is a devastating blow to the former Uefa president’s hopes of resurrecting his career in football. The ECHR decision is final and offers no chance of appeal.
Platini was found guilty by Fifa of taking an unexplained payment of 2m Swiss francs (£1.35m) from Sepp Blatter in 2011. He claims the sum was a legitimate salary payment. Fifa maintains the transaction had no legitimate basis.
Platini’s initial eight-year ban was reduced on appeal to four. It expired in September last year. The case in the ECHR was an attempt to hold those proceedings unlawful, to establish Platini’s innocence and beyond that to launch some kind of footballing comeback.
Top stories
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Ucom offers 2x more Internet to buyers of new smartphone The Universal/ Universal Plus subscribers have a chance to receive up to 90 GB during 2 consecutive years.
Iran closes down schools, universities as coronavirus death toll rises Iranian authorities have ruled out quarantining the city of Qom, which has become the epicentre for the virus.
Greece says will deport migrants who arrived after March 1 Greece announced on March 1 that it would not accept any new asylum applications for a month.
Viva-MTS hosts VivaStart, ITStart programs’ graduation ceremony The VivaStart program has been implemented by Viva-MTS, a leading telecommunications operator, since 2015.