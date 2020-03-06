Kim Kardashian, prisoners she helped free visit White House

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West tweeted pictures of her visit to the White House on Wednesday, march 4 with three women recently freed from prison, the BBC reports.

US President Donald Trump cut short the jail sentences of Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall in February.

The women were jailed for drug-related and white collar crimes, and all had young children when imprisoned.

In 2018 Kardashian West lobbied the White House on behalf of a grandmother jailed for life.

Trump is believed to have met the three women who visited on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

"President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women. I didn't hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores!" Kardashian West tweeted.

"I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree [Alice Johnson] who helped to pick these women."

The women's names were suggested by Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who was granted clemency in a high-profile decision by Trump in 2018. Kardashian West had lobbied the White House for her release.

Johnson was given a life sentence for a non-violent drugs conviction in 1996, and became a symbol for many of harsh sentencing in the US.

It was Kardashian West who called Johnson to say she was free, her lawyers said.