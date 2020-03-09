100-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 100-year-old man has recovered and been discharged from hospital after 13 days of treatment for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), becoming the oldest recovered patient to date, Xinhua reports.

He was among the group of more than 80 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from the branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital at the Optics Valley in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the outbreak.

Born in February 1920, the elderly man just marked his 100th birthday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 24 due to a coronavirus infection, with underlying health problems such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure.

Due to his complicated conditions, medical professionals from the military held multiple consultations, and a variety of methods including antiviral treatment through traditional Chinese medicine and convalescent plasma therapy were adopted in the treatment.

The overall number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have surpassed 110,000 worldwide, while deaths now exceed 3,800.