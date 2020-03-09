100-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus

100-year-old Chinese man recovers from coronavirus
March 9, 2020 - 16:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A 100-year-old man has recovered and been discharged from hospital after 13 days of treatment for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), becoming the oldest recovered patient to date, Xinhua reports.

He was among the group of more than 80 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from the branch of Hubei's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital at the Optics Valley in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the outbreak.

Born in February 1920, the elderly man just marked his 100th birthday.

He was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 24 due to a coronavirus infection, with underlying health problems such as Alzheimer's disease, hypertension and heart failure.

Due to his complicated conditions, medical professionals from the military held multiple consultations, and a variety of methods including antiviral treatment through traditional Chinese medicine and convalescent plasma therapy were adopted in the treatment.

The overall number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have surpassed 110,000 worldwide, while deaths now exceed 3,800.

 Top stories
Russia confirms first two cases of coronavirusRussia confirms first two cases of coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
World's oceans hotter than ever before – studyWorld's oceans hotter than ever before – study
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Meghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with DisneyMeghan Markle reportedly signs voiceover deal with Disney
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The New York Times recommends book about Armenian GenocideThe New York Times recommends book about Armenian Genocide
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia urges Turkey "to stop supporting militants" in Idlib
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
Mozilla launches standalone VPN service for Android
Female IS supporter admits plotting to bomb London cathedral
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for March 9, 2020
Other news in this section
 Latest news
SIPRI: Armenia bought almost all of its arms from Russia Also, the report says, a total of 60% of Azerbaijan’s arms imports came from Israel and 31 per cent from Russia.
Coronavirus: Armenia PM, European Council chief refrain from handshake Pashinyan said they met in the Belgian capital to discuss the development of relations between Armenia and the EU.
Armenian PM due in Brussels March 9 for talks with EU chiefs Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the European Union agencies in Brussels.
Russian ruble plummets after oil pact breakdown The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.