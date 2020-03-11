Georgia coronavirus cases jump to 23
March 11, 2020 - 13:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 increasing the total number of infected individuals to 23, Agenda.ge reports.
Head of Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze that the new cases are again connected with Italy. In particular, all of the eight infected individuals had contact with those who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.
On Tuesday, March 10, Georgia evacuated 156 citizens from Italy via a charter flight by Georgian Airways as the Italian government has placed the entire country under lockdown.
Amid the new coronavirus outbreak Georgia has suspended direct air traffic with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centres of the outbreak.
Top stories
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
The deal will involve the duchess doing a voiceover in return for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.
The story by Chris McCormick follows two cousins in Soviet Armenia who consider themselves brothers.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s Gyumri in Forbes’ most beautiful places to travel to Forbes has included Gyumri in its list of picture-perfect spring destinations to visit in the coming months.
Yerevan: Azerbaijan intentionally escalating Armenia border situation On Tuesday, March 10, Armenian serviceman Zohrab Sianosyan was shot dead by an Azerbaijani sniper.
Gülen-linked organization recognizes Armenian Genocide The Foundation said they established a committee three years ago, tasked with learning what happened in 1915.
Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 291, cases at more than 8,000 A health official announced on state television that in the last 24 hours the number of new infections was 881.