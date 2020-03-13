Mount Everest shut off amid coronavirus outbreak
March 13, 2020 - 15:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mount Everest has shut down for the rest of the expedition season because of the coronavirus outbreak, the BBC reports.
Nepal's government announced that it would cancel all climbing permits from 14 March until 30 April.
China had already cancelled expeditions from the northern, Chinese-controlled, side of the mountain.
According to the Kathmandu Post, Nepal earns $4m (£3.1m) by issuing Everest climbing permits every year, aside from wider tourism revenue.
"We have decided to halt all tourist visas until 30 April," said Narayan Prasad Bidari, Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office.
"As of now, all issued permits and permits yet to be issued for the 2020 Everest season will be cancelled."
It also advised foreigners who were unable to avoid coming to Nepal from 14 March to stay in quarantine for 14 days.
More than 125,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 118 countries around the world, according to the World Health Organization. The total number of deaths is more than 4,600.
