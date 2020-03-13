China reports fewest new COVID-19 cases on record
March 13, 2020 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - China reported just eight cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday (Mar 13), five of which were in the epicentre of Wuhan in Hubei province, where city governments have started to loosen travel curbs, CNA says.
The numbers are the lowest daily tally for Wuhan since China started reporting figures in January.
Three more imported cases from overseas were reported in China - two in Shanghai and one in Beijing - fuelling fears about China's strict containment measures being undone by people coming in from hotspots in other countries.
There have now been 88 imported cases.
Another seven people died, bringing the national toll from the disease in mainland China to 3,176. More than 80,000 people have been infected since the outbreak began in December 2019.
Outside Hubei, about 60 per cent of small- and medium-sized firms and 95 per cent of large ones have gone back to work, industry vice minister Xin Guobin said on Friday.
Top stories
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Confirmed coronavirus cases jump to eight Armenia announced two new coronavirus cases on Friday, March 13, taking the total number of infections to eight.
Armenia briefs Azerbaijan’s recent military activity to OSCE envoy Davit Tonoyan thus stressed the importance of the immediate implementation of measures to ease tensions.
Italian actor trapped with his sister's body amid coronavirus lockdown A number of funeral homes refused to come and take her body, telling him they weren't equipped to deal with the situation.
Research: Coronavirus lives in body for five weeks Doctors detected the virus’s RNA in respiratory samples from survivors for a median of 20 days after they became infected