Global coronavirus death toll tops 5,000
March 14, 2020 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday, March 14, with the total number of cases rising to more than 140,000, as the infection continues to prompt countries to take unprecedented measures to help stave off a global health crisis, Al Jazeera reports.
Saudi Arabia said it would suspend international flights for two weeks in response to the outbreak while New Zealand announced a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone entering the country, just hours after cancelling the one-year memorial service of the Christchurch mosque attacks.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the pandemic, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50bn in federal aid to fight the disease.
The World Health Organization (WHO) meanwhile said Europe has now become the "epicentre" for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The virus has also spread to several countries on the African continent, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania and Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) all confirming their first cases on Friday and Saturday.
Top stories
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia records two more coronavirus cases, taking country total to 15 The new cases have been in close contact with a woman who had returned from Italy with the virus.
Total of 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Armenia The number of people who have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia jumped to 13 on Friday, March 13 evening.
China reports fewest new COVID-19 cases on record The numbers are the lowest daily tally for Wuhan since China started reporting figures in January.
Armenia: Confirmed coronavirus cases jump to eight Armenia announced two new coronavirus cases on Friday, March 13, taking the total number of infections to eight.