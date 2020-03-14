Netflix, Disney to shut down productions amid Covid-19 concerns

PanARMENIAN.Net - Walt Disney will fast-track the release of the Frozen sequel to its streaming platform in a bid to spark “fun and joy” during the coronavirus outbreak, while at the same time joining US streaming giant Netflix in shutting down some of its productions, The Guardian reports.

The company said on Friday, March 13 that "Frozen 2" would be available on its digital streaming platform Disney+ from Sunday in the US, three months earlier than scheduled. The film, released in cinemas last year, is the sequel to its 2013 animated blockbuster.

The film will be released in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the Netherlands from March 17.

In a statement, Walt Disney chief executive Bob Chapek said the company brought the release forward with the hope of “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period”.

At the same time, Disney and Netflix said they would halt production in the US and Canada amid growing concerns about the spread of the pandemic in North America.

Netflix will shutdown its production of scripted TV and film production for two weeks, while Disney has also paused production on some of its live-action movies, including The Little Mermaid.

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday, March 14, with the total number of cases rising to more than 140,000, as the infection continues to prompt countries to take unprecedented measures to help stave off a global health crisis.