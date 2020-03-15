Coronavirus death toll tops 5800 globally

PanARMENIAN.Net - Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths, according to ABC.

There have been 175 deaths in Italy over the last 24 hours, raising the total to 1,441.

The number of positive cases has now reached 17,750 and more than 109,000 tests have been issued, according to local authorities.

Iran closed the holy shrine of Fatima Masoumeh in Qom and the great mosque of Jamkaran, also close to Qom, after over three weeks of the first coronavirus infection reported. The shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad is also to be closed for three days.

The shrines closed amid controversy between health officials and religious conservatives over the closings.

Armenia has so far reported 23 cases.