Fourth Armenian qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
March 17, 2020 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The fourth Armenian sportsman has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital from July 24 to August 9.
Boxer Koryun Soghomonyan, in particular, defeated Israel’s Davit Alaverdyan at the European Olympic Qualifying Tournament in London.
Three others from Armenia had earlier qualified for the Games.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Taskforce (BTF), however, has decided to suspend the Tournament and the subsequent Americas Olympic Qualifying Tournament and World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which were due to take place in May, over increasing concerns over the novel coronavirus.
