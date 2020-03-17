UEFA: Euro 2020 pushed back a year by due to coronavirus crisis

PanARMENIAN.Net - Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Norwegian Football Association has announced.

The tournament was due to have been held from 12 June to 12 July across 12 countries, including England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Norwegian FA tweeted: “UEFA has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year.”

The postponement of the European Championship frees a month to try to finish club competitions including the Champions and Europa Leagues but will cause another headache, given the women’s European Championship is scheduled for 7 July to 1 August in England next year.

It emerged on Tuesday, March 17 that UEFA last week cancelled its hotel bookings in Copenhagen, one of the host cities. The CPH Hotel told Reuters that UEFA had booked 80 of its 102 rooms but cancelled them a little over a week ago. The Marienlyst Strandhotel said that UEFA had cancelled rooms booked on behalf of the Denmark team, who are usually based there.