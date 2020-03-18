UEFA Euro championship will be held in the same venues in 2021

PanARMENIAN.Net - UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has said that the matches of the now postponed 2020 European Championship will be held in the same venues in 2021.

The Championship has been pushed back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The plan is to have the same venues, the same cities, the same stadiums. But if anything gets complicated, then we can as well do it with 11, then nine or less stadiums," Čeferin told the Associated Press.

"But the plan is that everything stays the same. “We are thinking of postponing this Women’s Euro as well and Under-21 championship as well. We will have to postpone both because I don’t think that we should cannibalize the women’s Euro with the men’s Euro just one month before.”

The tournament was due to have been held from 12 June to 12 July across 12 countries, including England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.