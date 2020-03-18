Arsenal in transfer talks to sell Mkhitaryan to Roma for €22m

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal are in negotiations to sell £160,000-a-week player Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Roma for 20 million (€21.7 million), The Sun says citing reports from Italy.

The Armenian has spent the season on loan at the Serie A club and has made 17 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to offload the midfielder as he plots a summer overhaul of players.

The Spaniard wants to reduce the wage bill and bring in extra transfer funds in order to land his transfer targets.

Mkhitaryan, 31, appears to have no future at the Emirates.

According to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Roma are keen to make the move a permanent one despite his struggles with injuries this season.

Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal from Manchester United as part of an Alexis Sanchez swap deal in 2018 but struggled to cement his role in the side.

Arteta wants to spend big this summer to turn his side into top four contenders.