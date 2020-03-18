Armenia records 110 coronavirus cases overall

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said on Wednesday, March 18 evening that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has grown by 8 to reach 110 overall.

Most cases have been registered in the town of Vagharshapat (commonly known as Etchmiadzin) and among the employees of a production plant in Yerevan.

All the patients receiving inpatient treatment are in satisfactory condition, Nikoghosyan said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on Monday and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

So far, one person has recovered from the coronavirus in Armenia.