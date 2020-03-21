UK closing pubs, gyms closed to curb "unnecessary" gatherings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and gyms in the United Kingdom are closed for the foreseeable future in the latest move aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus, Sky News reports.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, March 20 that the order would "put the country in a better and stronger position and we will be able to save thousands of lives".

Johnson said nightclubs, leisure centers and theaters must also close their doors in an effort to reduce "unnecessary" social gatherings by 75%. The closures will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

"Some people may of course be tempted to go out... But please don't," he said.

"You may think you are invincible, but there is no guarantee you will get mild symptoms, and you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on to others."

Earlier on Friday, figures showed that the number of people who have died in the UK after contracting COVID-19 had risen to 177 after England saw 39 more deaths - the biggest rise in a day.

The UK also saw 714 confirmed cases of coronavirus diagnosed in a day, bringing its total number to 3,983.