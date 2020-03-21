UAE, Singapore report first deaths from Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United Arab Emirates and Singapore have recorded their first two deaths each related to the novel coronavirus.

In the UAE, one was a 78-year-old Saudi national who had arrived in the country from Europe. The cause of death was a heart attack that came amid complications related to Covid-19, CNN cited the Ministry of Health and Prevention as saying on Friday, March 20.

The second case was a 58-year-old UAE resident from Asia who suffered from heart disease and kidney failure.

There are 140 Covid-19 cases in the country.

In Singapore, the victims were a 75-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, according to the the city-state's Ministry of Health. They both died in a local hospital.

The woman, a Singapore citizen, contracted the virus on February 23. She had chronic heart disease and a history of hypertension.

The man, an Indonesian national, also had a history of heart disease. He was infected on March 14.

The total number of cases in Singapore were at 385, as of Friday.