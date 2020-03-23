Report: Arsenal set €25m price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Report: Arsenal set €25m price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan
March 23, 2020 - 16:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma have reportedly been informed by Arsenal that they will have to come up with €25m (£23.1m) if they want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent deal during this summer's transfer window, Sports Mole reveals.

The 31-year-old joined Roma on loan from the Gunners last summer and has made 20 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign, contributing six goals and four assists in the process.

The Italian giants are allegedly keen on signing the attacker on a permanent deal this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, though, Arsenal are asking for €25m (£23.1m), which would prove problematic for the Serie A outfit, while the Armenian's €7m (£6.5m) per season wage packet would also be an issue for the Giallorossi.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018 as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

The versatile attacker has only scored nine times in 58 appearances for the Gunners, though, and was deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the current season.

 Top stories
Roma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanentlyRoma want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently
Fonseca has said that he wants to sign on-loan Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to permanent deals.
Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050Armenia PM wants “at least 25 Olympic medals” by 2050
Pashinyan said the government should change its perception of and attitude towards sports in general.
Mkhitaryan's return is near: Italian mediaMkhitaryan's return is near: Italian media
Italian reports say says his performance average is higher than that of Bosnia international Edin Džeko.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in actionHenrikh Mkhitaryan reveals when he’ll be back in action
“I hope to return to the group next week after Sassuolo, I want to score and provide assists,” Mkhitaryan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Arsen Goulamirian to defend WBC belt on Dec. 28
Arsen Goulamirian defends WBA world cruiserweight title
Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month deal with AC Milan
Levon Aronian kicks off World Rapid Chess Championship with victory
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
IBM to help direct supercomputing power for coronavirus research IBM partnered with the White House to create the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium.
China ready to donate medical uniforms, ventilators to Armenia China is ready to provide additional support to Armenia and donate medical uniforms and ventilators worth $110 000 in total.
Armenia halted coronavirus test analysis for a day According to a Health Ministry spokesperson, the laboratory has been working again since Monday morning.
Former Armenian PM appointed Deputy Chairman of EDB Board Tigran Sargsyan has been appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).