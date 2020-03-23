Report: Arsenal set €25m price for Henrikh Mkhitaryan
March 23, 2020 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma have reportedly been informed by Arsenal that they will have to come up with €25m (£23.1m) if they want to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent deal during this summer's transfer window, Sports Mole reveals.
The 31-year-old joined Roma on loan from the Gunners last summer and has made 20 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign, contributing six goals and four assists in the process.
The Italian giants are allegedly keen on signing the attacker on a permanent deal this summer.
According to Corriere dello Sport, though, Arsenal are asking for €25m (£23.1m), which would prove problematic for the Serie A outfit, while the Armenian's €7m (£6.5m) per season wage packet would also be an issue for the Giallorossi.
Mkhitaryan moved to the Emirates Stadium in January 2018 as part of the deal that took Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.
The versatile attacker has only scored nine times in 58 appearances for the Gunners, though, and was deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the current season.
